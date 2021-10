RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews had to act quickly to put out a fire at an apartment building on E. Grace Street overnight on Saturday.

Around 4:30 a.m., crews were dispatched to 108 E. Grace Street and foud a dumpster on fire in the alley behind 109 E. Broad Street.

The fire spread to a vacant apartment building that was under renovation.

Crews were able to control the fire within 20 minutes. Investigations are working to determine the cause of the fire.

There were no injuries reported.

