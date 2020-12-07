During the season of giving the Red Cross is asking for blood donations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As you think about what presents gifts to give to all your loved ones the American Red Cross is asking you to help provide the greatest one of all– the gift of life.
The organization said they usually see a decreases in donations this time of year due to people being busier than normal because of the holiday season. With the pandemic they are expecting this year to take a harder hit in donations.
Because of this, they are asking the community to take the time to donate blood.
You can make an appointment to donate blood, platelets or plasma, you can visit the Red Cross’ website, by downloading the donor app or call 1-800-733-276. Anyone who donates between Dec. 18 and Jan. 4 will get a free Red Cross t-shirt while supplies last.
Here are the donation events in our area:
Chester
- Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Chester United Methodist Church, 12132 Percival St
- Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — YMCA Chester, 3011 W Hundred Road
Chesterfield
- Dec. 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Swift Creek Family YMCA, 15800 Hampton Park Drive
Midlothian
- Dec. 18, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, 13710 St. Francis Blvd.
- Dec. 24, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — American Legion Post 186 Richmond, 901 Otterdale Road
- Dec. 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Midlothian Family YMCA, 737 Coalfield Road
Richmond
- Dec. 16, 2 to 6 p.m. — The Celebration Center, 879 Research Rd, Across from Chesterfield Towne Center
- Dec. 16, 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Emerywood Blood Donation Center, 2825 Emerywood Pkwy
- Dec. 17, 9:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. — Emerywood Blood Donation Center, 2825 Emerywood Pkwy
- Dec. 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Hilton – Richmond Downtown, 501 E. Broad Street
- Dec. 18, 7:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. — Emerywood Blood Donation Center, 2825 Emerywood Pkwy
- Dec. 18, 7:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. — Arboretum Blood Donation Center, 9200 Arboretum Pkwy
- Dec. 19, 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1627 Monument Avenu
- Dec. 19, 7:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. — Emerywood Blood Donation Center, 2825 Emerywood Pkwy
- Dec. 19, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. — First Mennonite Church, 601 E. Parham Road
- Dec. 20, 7:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. — Emerywood Blood Donation Center, 2825 Emerywood Pkwy
- Dec. 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — VCU Health Main Hospital, 1250 East Marshall St, 2nd Floor, The Meeting Center Conference Room A2-127 & 129 – Above of the hospital cafeteria
- Dec. 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Weinstein JCC, 5403 Monument Avenue
- Dec. 21, 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Emerywood Blood Donation Center, 2825 Emerywood Pkwy
- Dec. 22, 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Emerywood Blood Donation Center, 2825 Emerywood Pkwy
- Dec. 22, 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Arboretum Blood Donation Center, 9200 Arboretum Pkwy
- Dec. 23, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — CJW Medical Center – Chippenham Campus, 7101 Jahnke Road, Kraus Auditorium – Second Floor
- Dec. 23, 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Emerywood Blood Donation Center, 2825 Emerywood Pkwy
- Dec. 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Bethlehem Baptist Church, 9600 Midlothian Turnpike
- Dec. 24 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. –– CJW Medical Center – Chippenham Campus, 7101 Jahnke Road, Kraus Auditorium – Second Floor
- Dec. 24, 7:15 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. — Emerywood Blood Donation Center, 2825 Emerywood Pkwy
- Dec. 24, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. — St. Mary’s Hospital-Bon Secours, 5801 Bremo Road
- Dec. 26, 7:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m. — Emerywood Blood Donation Center, 2825 Emerywood Pkwy
- Dec. 27, 7:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m. — Emerywood Blood Donation Center, 2825 Emerywood Pkwy
- Dec. 28, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — VCU Health Main Hospital, 1250 East Marshall St, 2nd Floor, The Meeting Center Conference Room A2-127 & 129 – Above of the hospital cafeteria
- Dec. 28, 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Emerywood Blood Donation Center, 2825 Emerywood Pkwy
- Dec. 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Hilton – Richmond Downtown, 501 E. Broad Street
- Dec. 29, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Chesterfield Towne Center, 11500 Midlothian Turnpike
- Dec. 29, 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Arboretum Blood Donation Center, 9200 Arboretum Pkwy
- Dec. 29, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Northside Family YMCA, 4207 Old Brook Road
- Dec. 30, noon to 5 p.m. — Retreat Doctors’ Hospital, 2621 Grove Avenue
- Dec. 30, 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Emerywood Blood Donation Center, 2825 Emerywood Pkwy
- Dec. 30, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Chesterfield Towne Center, 11500 Midlothian Turnpike
- Dec. 31, 7:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. — Emerywood Blood Donation Center, 2825 Emerywood Pkwy
- Jan. 1, 7:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. — Emerywood Blood Donation Center, 2825 Emerywood Pkwy
- Jan. 2, 7:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. — Emerywood Blood Donation Center, 2825 Emerywood Pkwy
- Jan. 3, 7:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. — Emerywood Blood Donation Center, 2825 Emerywood Pkwy
- Jan. 4, 7:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. — Emerywood Blood Donation Center, 2825 Emerywood Pkwy
Glen Allen
- Dec. 16, 11:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. — Innsbrook Blood Donation Center, 4040 Cox Road
- Dec. 16, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. — Staples Mill Rd. Baptist Church, 10101 Staples Mill Road
- Dec. 17, 9:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. — Innsbrook Blood Donation Center, 4040 Cox Road
- Dec. 18, 7:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. — Innsbrook Blood Donation Center, 4040 Cox Road
- Dec. 19, 7:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. — Innsbrook Blood Donation Center, 4040 Cox Road
- Dec. 20, 7:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. — Innsbrook Blood Donation Center, 4040 Cox Road
- Dec. 21, 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Innsbrook Blood Donation Center, 4040 Cox Road
- Dec. 23, 11:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. — Innsbrook Blood Donation Center, 4040 Cox Road
- Dec. 26, 7:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. — Innsbrook Blood Donation Center, 4040 Cox Road
- Dec. 27, 7:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. — Innsbrook Blood Donation Center, 4040 Cox Road
- Dec. 28, 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Innsbrook Blood Donation Center, 4040 Cox Road
- Dec. 30, 11:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. — Innsbrook Blood Donation Center, 4040 Cox Road
- Dec. 31, 7:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. — Innsbrook Blood Donation Center, 4040 Cox Road
- Jan. 1, 7:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. — Innsbrook Blood Donation Center, 4040 Cox Road
- Jan. 2, 7:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. — Innsbrook Blood Donation Center, 4040 Cox Road
- Jan. 3, 7:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. — Innsbrook Blood Donation Center, 4040 Cox Road
- Jan. 4, 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Innsbrook Blood Donation Center, 4040 Cox Road
Henrico
- Dec. 19, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Knights of Columbus Pump Road, 2324 Pump Road
- Dec. 22, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — VCUHS – Parham Road, 7818 E Parham Road
- Dec. 22, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Varina Public Library, 1875 New Market Road
- Dec. 22, 1 to 6 p.m. — I.B.E.W. Local Union 666, 1390 East Nine Mile Road
- Dec. 27, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. — All Saint’s Episcopal Church, 8787 River Road
- Dec. 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Richmond Volleyball Club, 2921 Byrdhill Road
- Dec. 31, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Tuckahoe Family YMCA, 9211 Patterson Ave
Hopewell
- Dec. 22, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — John Randolph Hospital Hopewell, 411 W. Randolph Road
Petersburg
- Jan. 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Petersburg Family YMCA, 120 N. Madison Street
You can find more donation events and information about the Red Cross online here.
