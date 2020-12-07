During the season of giving the Red Cross is asking for blood donations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As you think about what presents gifts to give to all your loved ones the American Red Cross is asking you to help provide the greatest one of all– the gift of life.

The organization said they usually see a decreases in donations this time of year due to people being busier than normal because of the holiday season. With the pandemic they are expecting this year to take a harder hit in donations.

Because of this, they are asking the community to take the time to donate blood.

You can make an appointment to donate blood, platelets or plasma, you can visit the Red Cross’ website, by downloading the donor app or call 1-800-733-276. Anyone who donates between Dec. 18 and Jan. 4 will get a free Red Cross t-shirt while supplies last.

Here are the donation events in our area:

Chester

Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Chester United Methodist Church, 12132 Percival St

Chesterfield

Dec. 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Swift Creek Family YMCA, 15800 Hampton Park Drive

Midlothian

Dec. 18, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, 13710 St. Francis Blvd.

Richmond

Dec. 16, 2 to 6 p.m. — The Celebration Center, 879 Research Rd, Across from Chesterfield Towne Center

Dec. 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Hilton – Richmond Downtown, 501 E. Broad Street

Dec. 19, 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1627 Monument Avenu

Dec. 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Weinstein JCC, 5403 Monument Avenue

Dec. 23, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — CJW Medical Center – Chippenham Campus, 7101 Jahnke Road, Kraus Auditorium – Second Floor

Dec. 24 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – CJW Medical Center – Chippenham Campus, 7101 Jahnke Road, Kraus Auditorium – Second Floor

Dec. 28, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — VCU Health Main Hospital, 1250 East Marshall St, 2nd Floor, The Meeting Center Conference Room A2-127 & 129 – Above of the hospital cafeteria

Dec. 29, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Chesterfield Towne Center, 11500 Midlothian Turnpike

Dec. 29, 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Arboretum Blood Donation Center, 9200 Arboretum Pkwy

Dec. 29, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Northside Family YMCA, 4207 Old Brook Road

Glen Allen

Dec. 16, 11:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. — Innsbrook Blood Donation Center, 4040 Cox Road

Innsbrook Blood Donation Center, 4040 Cox Road Jan. 4, 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Innsbrook Blood Donation Center, 4040 Cox Road

Henrico

Dec. 19, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Knights of Columbus Pump Road, 2324 Pump Road

Knights of Columbus Pump Road, 2324 Pump Road Dec. 22, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — VCUHS – Parham Road, 7818 E Parham Road

VCUHS – Parham Road, 7818 E Parham Road Dec. 22, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Varina Public Library, 1875 New Market Road

Varina Public Library, 1875 New Market Road Dec. 22, 1 to 6 p.m. — I.B.E.W. Local Union 666, 1390 East Nine Mile Road

I.B.E.W. Local Union 666, 1390 East Nine Mile Road Dec. 27, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. — All Saint’s Episcopal Church, 8787 River Road

All Saint’s Episcopal Church, 8787 River Road Dec. 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Richmond Volleyball Club, 2921 Byrdhill Road

Richmond Volleyball Club, 2921 Byrdhill Road Dec. 31, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Tuckahoe Family YMCA, 9211 Patterson Ave

Hopewell

Dec. 22, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — John Randolph Hospital Hopewell, 411 W. Randolph Road

Petersburg

Jan. 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Petersburg Family YMCA, 120 N. Madison Street

You can find more donation events and information about the Red Cross online here.