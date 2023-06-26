RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dynamite explosive exercises near a Richmond neighborhood were put to an immediate halt on Friday morning after an emergency hearing from a Richmond Circuit Court judge.

A lawsuit has been filed against Riverside Southcliff, LLC., for blasting at a construction site near a Westover Hills neighborhood.

According to court documents, construction workers were having trouble using the hoe ramming system to break through a massive rock on the project site, which will eventually become a Sheetz gas station.

Developers tried to blast the rock instead, but the lawsuit says the initial blasting has caused furniture misalignment, cracked walls, and brick dust in nearby homes.

Neighbors gathered around the construction site on Riverside Drive and Southcliff Road on Monday to express their concerns about issues they say have been surrounding the construction site since last October.

“There was a great concern that perhaps the hoe ramming had destabilized the bedrock, perhaps even caused up a sink hole, some sort of a chasm, and that if there was blasting there would even be more huge damage than there was before,” Forest Hill resident Aubrey Ford said.

Blasting exercises were set to begin last week, but were then postponed to Monday. The plaintiffs in this case against Riverside Southcliff requested an emergency hearing which will now push any further action until this Friday.

Until an evidentiary hearing is heard, no blasting is permitted in the area.

In the meantime, Richmond Fire Department Captain Earl Dyer has strongly advised residents to avoid the area.