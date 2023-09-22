RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Registered voters across Virginia can begin early voting for this year’s general election which is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The November election will allow Virginians to cast their ballot for federal, state and local offices. Some of these official positions include seats for the general assembly, local sheriffs, school board members and more.

All 140 Virginia General Assembly seats are up for re-election which is crucial as voters will decide who will hold the majority which will impact legislation geared towards key issues such as the economy, education and abortion.

Referendums are also included in general elections which allow citizens to place legislation. The most contentious of which will be the vote to allow or prohibit a proposed casino in the city’s South-side area.

The initiative failed in 2021, however, a Richmond City Circuit Court judge ruled in favor of another referendum to be added to this year’s election ballot.

How much time do I have to vote early?

Voters can vote early at their local registrar’s office 45 days ahead of — and the Saturday before — Election Day.

What do I need to bring with me?

You want to be sure you are registered to vote before you head to your designated satellite location.

You can do so at the Virginia Department of Election’s website, or by calling your local registrar’s office.

Upon arriving at your voting location, you’ll need to provide your name, address and an acceptable form of identification. If you cannot or do not provide an acceptable form of ID, then an ID confirmation statement will be given for you to sign or a provisional ballot will be offered.

You then would have until noon on the Friday following the election to provide a copy of an acceptable ID for the electoral board to sign off on.

Some acceptable IDs include a valid Virginia State driver’s license, a DMV-issued, U.S. Military, student ID and more.

A full list of acceptable forms of identification can be found here.

Where can I cast my ballot during the early voting period?

Residents of the City of Richmond can head to these locations:

Richmond City Hall – 900 East Broad Street

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 28: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 4: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hickory Hill Community Center – 3000 East Belt Boulevard

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 28: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 4: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents of Chesterfield County can head to these locations:

Chesterfield County Registrar – 9849 Lori Road

Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Oct. 28: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Nov. 4: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Beginning Oct. 23:

Clover Hill Library – 6701 Deer Run Road

Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 28: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 4: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ettrick-Matoaca Library – 4501 River Road

Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 28: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 4: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LaPrade Library – 9000 Hull Street Road

Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 28: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 4: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Meadowdale Library – 4301 Meadowdale Boulevard

Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 28: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 4: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North Courthouse Road Library – 325 Courthouse Road

Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 28: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 4: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents of Henrico County can head to these locations:

Eastern Government Center – 3820 Nine Mile Road

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 28: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 4: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Beginning Oct. 23:

Varina Library – 1875 New Market Road

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 28: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 4: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additional satellite locations for early voting in other regions of the Commonwealth can be found here.