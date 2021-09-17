Early voting location not open in Southside, Richmond City Councilmember calling for action

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Councilmember Michael Jones is expressing concern after he says more than 200 voters showed up to the satellite office voting site at Hickory Hill on Friday only to find it closed. Even more concerning, it won’t be open for early voting until Oct. 17.

The first day of early voting for Virginia is Sept. 17, however, the lack of this satellite office means many Southside residents won’t be able to participate in it without having to travel to a different part of the city.

“It is unacceptable that residents of Richmond’s Southside should have to wait an additional 30 days to have an early voting site option accessible within a reasonable distance,” Jones said in a statement.

He went on to say that this is voter suppression and is calling on Keith G. Balmer, General Registrar for the City of Richmond, to open the satellite office at Hickory Hill by next weekend.

8News reached out to Balmer but has yet to hear back from him or the Registrar’s Office.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.