East End Boxing Club: ‘Peace over violence’

RICHMOND, Va., (WRIC) — For the second year, the East End Boxing Club and Excellence Youth Football league teamed up to teach children to choose peace over violence.

Gloves Over Guns community day offered students resources and activities to remind them violence is not the solution when problems pop up at school.

“The goal is really have to the children know there’s an opportunity to choose something else,” Cara Pressley with Excel to Excellence said. “So again having those local leaders in the community. You can choose gloves by boxing with East End boxing club. You can choose football. You can choose your future.”

The street festival complete with food trucks and law enforcement met with children to start planning for their future.

“You can choose running a business,” Pressley said. “The goal is just anything other than violence. There are so many other things we can do with our time. So many other things to do in our community.”

The community day wrapped up with a box match at Varina High School.