East Richmond Road Convenience Center closing for upgrades

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The East Richmond Road Convenience Center will close for a week to allow for construction to replace the existing trailer where employees conduct business. According to a press release from the Department of Public Works, the center will close on Aug. 24 at 11 a.m. and reopen on Aug. 31 at 7 a.m.

The closure will allow for uninterrupted disconnection and reconnection of utilities.

The release advises Richmond residents to use the transfer station at 3520 Hopkins road during this time. Materials such as trash, bulk and brush can be taken to the facility. They do not accept household hazardous waste. Residents will be required to off-load on their own at the transfer station. It is open from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

