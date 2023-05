RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The eastbound Downtown Expressway ramp to southbound I-95 will be closed Sunday, May 21.

The closure will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. — weather permitting.

The ramp closure is due to bridge maintenance, according to the Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority (RMTA).

The RMTA said detour signs will be in place. Drivers are reminded to pay attention to road signs and be cautious while driving through work zones.