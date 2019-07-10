Eastern League All-Star Game bringing big business to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s a big week for Richmond as the city and the Flying Squirrels host the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game for the very first time.

Several days of festivities means big business for the Richmond area.

Businesses nearby The Diamond say they are also looking for a home run when it comes to an increase in customers.

The day before the All-Star game fans are excited at the Pep Rally and with that fun comes an appetite, which helps on food’s trucks business.

“The beauty of a food truck is every day is different,” Billy Metzger of Curbside Creations said. “You get up in the morning and you’re not sure if it’ll be a small day or a big day.”

Metzger said the great part is just being out in the city and making new customers. He said he’s hoping customers from out of town will take their money towards food and merchandise.

“Probably at least a hundred dollars,” Brandon Best said. “I like hats and all types of paraphernalia that comes with it.”

For Best the trip to Richmond has been in his plans for a while.

“I’m a huge baseball fan,” Best said. “I went to the all star game last year in DC and when I found out it was in Richmond, I bought my tickets in February. Had to come!”

The big game will take place July 10. For more details click here.