RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Do you love oysters? The perfect event for oyster fanatics will be coming to Richmond’s Northside in early October.

The event, fittingly called OystoberFest, will offer raw, fried and grilled oysters, as well as fried oysters in a po’ boy sandwich beginning at noon on Saturday, Oct. 7 in Ginter Park.

In addition to oysters, guests can also enjoy craft beers, wine and homemade treats. For entertainment, attendees will be able to listen to live music performances.

All proceeds of the event go to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, as well as its food bank, which feeds hundreds of people each week, according to the event’s organizers.