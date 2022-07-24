RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded $8 million in grant funding to the Maymont Foundation.

“For years Maymont has been a premier tourist destination in Richmond,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This grant will be used to expand the amazing opportunities tourists have when they visit Virginia’s historic capital, making the Commonwealth a more sought-after destination in the U.S.”

According to the EDA, this project will go towards marketing campaigns, business technical assistance, and local planning initiatives designed to promote and expand tourism throughout Virginia.

The grant comes from the American Rescue Plan and will be matched with $2 million in local funds.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is dedicated to supporting the travel, tourism and outdoor recreation sector as it works to recover and rebuild following the pandemic,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. “This EDA investment will boost critical tourism and hospitality industries in Virginia while building economic resiliency.”