Education leaders from Richmond’s sister city in Japan use first visit to learn from RPS

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Education officials from one of Richmond’s sister cities in Japan paid a visit to Armstrong High School on Monday to learn more about RPS’ special education program.

It was the first time senior level education officials from Saitama, Japan, visited RPS classrooms. The school system and Saitama officials said the visit was an important experience for both of them.

“She wanted to come visit the United States to see what it is like in the United States, the special education,” said Keiko Tonegawa, who is with the Saitama Board of Education.

Tonegawa, an official from the Saitama Board of Education and the director of special education, came to tour classrooms and speak about how RPS teaches students with disabilities.

“We talked about the different classroom configurations for our students, we talked about the way we train our teachers and support them,” said RPS’ Director of Professional Development Darlene Currie.

Currie told 8News that it all started when an RPS special education teacher visited Saitama schools.

“They were very impressed with the ideas and strategies that she used with their students,” Currie explained. “So their particular interest was coming back to learn those things from us.”

She says hearing about the differences between RPS and Saitama helped everyone learn.

“There are usually 40 students in their classrooms and our classrooms are not that large,” Currie said.

Saitama is looking forward to have two more teachers visit RPS classrooms next week. The teachers visiting will spend roughly a week and a half at RPS schools.

“They get really wider view in international perspective so I’m sure we can learn from each other,” Tonegawa said.

