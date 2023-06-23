RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A federal judge has rejected a bid to throw out evidence from one of the two men accused by the Richmond Police Department of plotting a July 4 mass shooting in the city last year, siding with prosecutors who argued the officers’ warrantless search was “justified.”

Julio Alvarado Dubon pushed to have the evidence collected during the July 1, 2022, search of his Columbia Street home suppressed, claiming Richmond Police officers conducted an illegal search when they found two assault rifles, a pistol and ammunition.

The motion to suppress filed by Dubon’s attorney last September asserted that he did not permit officers to search his home without a warrant, the search was not a “valid protective sweep” and there were no exigent circumstances to justify the search.

More than nine months later, U.S. District Court Judge M. Hannah Lauck issued a ruling allowing the evidence to be used at trial after finding Dubon consented to the search and that officers conducted a legal “protective sweep.”

“The United States has demonstrated that the officers searched Dubon’s residence pursuant to Dubon’s knowing and voluntary consent,” Lauck wrote in the June 21 opinion. “Even if the Court were to presume that Dubon had not voluntarily consented, more than a preponderance of evidence shows that the search would have been valid as a protective sweep.”

Richmond Police searched Dubon’s home after receiving a tip from a co-worker of Rolman Balcarcel-Bavagas, the other man accused of plotting a mass shooting in the city, that he had an AR-15 and multiple weapons and was planning on “shooting up a large gathering event on July 4th,” court documents show.

While the arrests gained national attention after police said they averted a mass shooting, neither of the men was ever charged with crimes linked to an alleged plot. Last October, federal prosecutors admitted in a court filing that they lacked evidence to prove Balcarcel-Bavagas was planning a shooting.

Dubon faces one count of possessing a firearm as someone illegally and unlawfully in the U.S. and is awaiting his trial. Balcarcel-Bavagas received a five-and-a-half-month prison sentence for illegally re-entering the country.

According to the documents, three officers, two of whom were in the special investigations division and one of whom spoke Spanish, came to Dubon’s home for a “knock and talk.”

Dubon let the officers into the residence after being asked if they could come inside to talk due to loud noise coming from a nearby party. After an initial conversation with Dubon, filings claim Richmond police Detective M.P. Kiniry said they were “going to look around to make sure no one else is here.”

Judge Lauck wrote in her ruling that officers spotted handgun magazines and rifle rounds on a mantle to the right of the front door, according to their testimony. Body-camera footage reviewed by Lauck did not clearly show the ammunition on the mantle, but she found the officers’ testimony “credible,” she wrote.

According to Lauck’s ruling, Dubon told the Spanish-speaking officer, identified as Bryan Ferreiras in court documents, to “go ahead and check, no there’s no one else.” Ferreiras did not translate Dubon’s statement, Lauck wrote, adding that “however, after Dubon’s earlier statement, Det. Kiniry left the living room and walked toward the rear of the residence to begin a protective sweep.”

Dubon’s motion from 2022 claims he told the officers he understood that they couldn’t enter his home without a warrant. Ferreiras told Dubon the officers were “going to check to make sure there is no one else.”

About 15 seconds later, court documents claim Kiniry returned from the home’s backroom and said, “It’s in here…I got the rifle in here.”

“By this time, Kiniry has already begun walking through the house,” Dubon’s motion to suppress states. “Dubon attempts to walk towards his room and is immediately directed back to the living room by Kiniry. Kiniry’s entry into the bedrooms of the house results in the discovery of firearms in Dubon’s bedroom.”

While Ferreiras did not translate Dubon’s comments about the warrant to Kiniry, Lauck ruled that Dubon “verbally consented to the search.” She wrote in the June 21 opinion that Dubon did not clearly take away his consent or protest the search, and even voluntarily spoke to the officers about the evidence.

“Dubon never told the officers to stop or to get out of his home. He simply stated in a calm voice, ‘Well, I understand that you can’t get into my house without a warrant, then. But…[,]’ and then shrugged,” Lauck wrote. “A reasonable person would not have understood that Dubon’s consent had been revoked through a declaration that he knew his rights.”

Judge Lauck agreed with federal prosecutors that the officers conducted a proper protective sweep, citing testimony from Sgt. Brian Rogers that the search was done to ensure nobody else was there and that the officers were concerned about potential threats in the home due to the nature of the tip.

“Given that the tip warned of mass shootings and dangerous weapons, the officers reasonably took just 15 seconds to sweep only the locations where a person might hide,” Lauck wrote in her ruling.

In the end, the officers seized a long rifle on a tripod with a red object at the end of its barrel, a separate long rifle with a scope, a handgun, ammunition and magazines.

Dubon’s attorney, Jose Aponte, did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.