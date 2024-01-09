RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Maestro the indoor cat lives on Stuart Avenue in western Richmond with his owner, Sharon Marano. Last week, Maestro decided to see what it’s like outside the house.

“I thought I’d never see him again. He was just nowhere around the house,” said Marano. “I couldn’t find him anywhere. Started making fliers and shortly canvassing the neighborhood.”

Luckily – Maestro didn’t travel far. After searching for a few hours, Marano found him in a backyard a few doors down the street.

After they got home, Marano noticed something was wrong.

“There was blood on his shoulder,” she said. “And I thought another animal had attacked him and bitten him. So, I’m cleaning the wound and I feel something hard in the wound, and I think it’s a tooth from another animal.”

Turns out it wasn’t a tooth, but a pellet bullet from a pellet gun.

“It’s a very sharp red point. Someone had shot my cat,” said Marano.

A cat is recovering after being shot with a pellet gun in Richmond. (Photo: Madison Moore, 8News)

Luckily Maestro’s wound was shallow and the vet says he will be okay. Marano told 8News she’s speaking out about the incident to make sure the community is aware of what can happen when cats are left unattended.

It didn’t take long for animal control to crack the case. Patrick Culver was charged with cruelty to an animal, a class one misdemeanor. The maximum penalty is up to a year in prison and or a $2,500 fine.

“They [Culver] don’t live in the area and that is a relief, but there have been other reports of this in the area that were most likely not by the same person,” said Marano. “If you haven’t already, do microchip your cat. I found out my cat was not microchipped, so now he is. So, should it happen again, I’d have a much better chance of getting him back.”

This took place just weeks after another cat was shot with a pellet gun in the Pony Pasture neighborhood in the city’s southside.

In 2023, Richmond Animal Care and Control’s eight officers secured 124 animal cruelty and neglect charges and are currently investigating several other cases.