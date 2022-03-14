RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department has confirmed one person died due to injuries sustained in an early-morning Richmond apartment fire over the weekend.

According to Captain Flowers of the Richmond Fire Department, crews responded to a call at 8 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard at 6:27 a.m. Saturday, March 12.

The fire left five people without a home, one of who was taken to VCU Medical center with life-threatening injuries. According to Richmond Fire, the victim transported to the hospital, a 72-year-old man, did not survive.

The fire department said that all of the housing units had working smoke detectors and that the Red Cross was called in to assist other affected tenants.

Richmond Fire added that three pets were found inside the building, and that Animal Control was notified.