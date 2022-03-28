RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police have identified the elderly woman who died as a result of a two-vehicle crash Saturday, March 26.

Richmond Police responded to the crash on the 700 block of Hospital Street just before 5 p.m. Saturday. Officers found 67-year-old Sharleen Holmes unconscious at the scene. Police said she was taken to the hospital, where she died due to her injuries.

Holmes was the driver and sole occupant of a Chevrolet Malibu. According to detectives, Holmes was traveling east on the 700 block of Hospital Street when she ran into the back of a Buick Century. The driver and passenger of the Buick remained at the crash site to talk with officers.

Police ask for anyone with further information to call RPD Crash Team Investigator J. DeBoard at 804-646-3462 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.