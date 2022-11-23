RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman in her 80s is dead after police say she crashed her car in a parking lot on North Hamilton Street.

According to police, officers responded to the 1600 block of North Hamilton Street just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 for a report of a collision in a parking lot. When officers got there, they found a woman in her 80s, down and unresponsive, as well as several parked cars that had been damaged.

It was determined that the woman was driving through the parking lot when she ran into several parked cars. She was injured in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has related information is asked to call Crash Team Investigator G. Drago at 804-646-1369.