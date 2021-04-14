Elections for RRHA resident council happening today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s time to cast your vote for resident council!
If you live in Gilpin or Fairfield Court you can cast your vote electronically or drop it off at your property management office. Ballots will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Each of the courts has its own resident council that represents the community’s families. RRHA encourages people to get involved and participate. Any resident can run for Resident Council Office and vote for candidates.
RRHA said the purpose of resident council is to:
- Respond to resident needs in the community.
- Create programs and garner partnerships that will improve the quality of life and resident satisfaction and participate in self-help initiatives to enable residents to create a positive living environment for families living in public housing.
- Help plan special activities such as community day, National Night Out, and other self-sufficiency events.
- Represent residents and communicate with RRHA management.
- Provide input in the design of Agency programs and agency plans.