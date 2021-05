RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There’s an electronics recycling event in Richmond this weekend.

This will be May 8 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Broad Rock Sports Complex (4821 Warwick Rd, Richmond, VA 23224). Residents can dispose of paper, computers, TVs and other electronics.

There are various fees for certain items.

Anyone planning to attend must wear a mask and stay in their cars. Volunteers will unload and dispose of the items.