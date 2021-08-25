Electronics recycling, paper shredding, hazardous waste disposal event planned for September in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All of that stuff you’re not quite sure exactly how to get rid off such as important papers, electronics and poisonous liquids can be disposed at an event in Richmond next month.

On Sept. 11, the City of Richmond Department of Public Works is holding an E-Cycle Day. The event will be at the Broad Rock Sports Complex on Warwick Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be done drive-thru style. People have to wear a mask and stay inside their cars.

For paper shredding, each car can bring up to five boxes of paper documents.

There will fees associated with electronics recycling, the following items can be taken to the event:

Computer systems (hard drive or CPU)

Cables and wires

Keyboards

Mice

Spreakers

VCRs

Camcorders

Stereos

Phones

Televisions

Computer monitors

Printers

Certain toxic items can be disposed of as well. The following can be dropped off for free: