Elegba Folklore Society celebrated Juneteenth virtually on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Elegba Folklore Society celebrated Juneteenth in virtual fashion on Saturday.
Juneteenth, a recently proposed state holiday by Governor Ralph Northam, is a celebration on June 19 commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S.
The ‘Freedom Celebration’ was live-streamed on their Facebook page for all to join in and watch.
“Today, in Spirit and in Power, united as family, living in community, let’s elevate and enjoy Independence Day — our way,” Elegba Folklore Society posted on their Facebook account.
There were arts and crafts demonstrations, music, and plenty of story-telling.
RE-WATCH THE STREAM IN FULL HERE:
