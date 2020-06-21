Elegba Folklore Society celebrated Juneteenth virtually on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Elegba Folklore Society celebrated Juneteenth in virtual fashion on Saturday.

Juneteenth, a recently proposed state holiday by Governor Ralph Northam, is a celebration on June 19 commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S.

The ‘Freedom Celebration’ was live-streamed on their Facebook page for all to join in and watch.

“Today, in Spirit and in Power, united as family, living in community, let’s elevate and enjoy Independence Day — our way,” Elegba Folklore Society posted on their Facebook account.

There were arts and crafts demonstrations, music, and plenty of story-telling.

RE-WATCH THE STREAM IN FULL HERE:

LATEST HEADLINES: