RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sunday was the 30th annual “Down Home Family Reunion” at Kanawha Plaza. It was held by the Elegba Folklore Society.

The event celebrates West African traditional music, food, crafts and culture.

Photo: Sam Hooper/8News

Photo: Sam Hooper/8News

Photo: Sam Hooper/8News

Organizers say it’s designed to show the parts of black culture that have been absorbed by the American south.

There were interactive demonstrations and special events for kids.

This is one of the society’s original programs, created in 1990.