Elementary students help bring over 1,000 donated items to the Richmond SPCA

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond SPCA got a big donation on Tuesday as Henrico students donated more than 1,000 items to the shelter. The donation came after animals rescued from Hurricane Dorian arrived in the city.

After Hurricane Dorian left behind devastation, rescue teams took more than 30 animals out of harm’s way and brought them to the Richmond SPCA. Elementary students from the Academy of Academic Excellence learned about the animals in need and decided to step in.

Students, all third, fourth and fifth graders from the academy, wheeled carts loaded with donated items into the shelter. They collected the items themselves after hearing animals were rescued after Hurricane Dorian and brought to Richmond.

“We decided to have a contest to see from each grade who get the most, which grade get the most items,” 5th grader Palak Kundalia said.

The contest turned their school into a donation site where they collected more than 1,000 items. More than 30 animals were rescued from the destruction and some are still waiting for their forever homes.

Officials say while every donation matters, this one is special.

“It’s amazing when students are inspired by their compassion for animals to give back to animals who are in need of homes,” said Tabitha Treloar, Richmond SPCA’s director of communications.

Shelter officials told 8News some of the animals that were rescued are still available for adoption.

