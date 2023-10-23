RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An emergency weather shelter will remain open in Richmond until Wednesday due to low temperatures forecasted.

A Frost Advisory is in effect overnight on Monday, Oct. 23 until a few hours after daybreak Tuesday, Oct. 24 for almost all of central Virginia. Overnight low temperatures could be between 33 and 37 degrees over most of the metro Richmond area.

The emergency weather shelter will be held at 730 E. Broad St. with the aims of supporting the city’s homeless population.

The site will be open from 5:30 p.m. on Monday until 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Temperatures were projected to be above 40 degrees on all other surrounding days.