RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Emmy Award-winning actor Richard Thomas is coming to Richmond as part of a touring production of To Kill a Mockingbird.

Richard Thomas stars as Atticus Finch in the third touring season of the First National Tour’s production of Harper Lee’s novel To Kill a Mockingbird. The production is scheduled to play at Richmond’s Altria Theater located at 6 N Laurel St on Feb. 27 through March 3, 2024.

Richard Thomas plays character Atticus Finch in the First National Tour’s production of To Kill A Mockingbird. (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

The First National Tour’s To Kill A Mockingbird cast performing a scene from the play. (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

The production is a new play by Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin and is directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, and can be purchased online here. After tickets go on sale, they can also be purchased at the Altria Theater box office on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and by calling 1-800-514-3849.