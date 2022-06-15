CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — An emergency vehicle that was on its way to Chesterfield in response to a pool hazmat incident collided with pickup truck Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred on the corner of Hull Street Road and Old Hundred/Commonwealth Center Parkway. A tow truck arrived on the scene at 12:20 p.m., approximately 45 minutes after the crash happened, and towed the pickup truck, a white Chevrolet Silverado, away.

The emergency vehicle drove away with some damage to the right side of the front number. No injuries were reported in connection to this incident.

The EMS unit inside the emergency vehicle were on their way to a hazmat incident at a Chesterfield neighborhood pool, where 15 children and one adult were taken to the hospital.

An emergency vehicle on its way to Chesterfield in response to a pool hazmat incident collided with pickup truck Wednesday afternoon. Photo: Paul Nevadomski / 8News

