Richmond Public Schools ‘under-counted’ roughly 800 English Learner students

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Roughly 800 English learning students were under-counted and did not receive English learner services by Richmond Public Schools.

Over the past several years the number of RPS students who need ESL services has increased significantly.

“A student who is an English Learner is a student who has not developed English language proficiency”, RPS documents said.

English as a Second Language (ESL) is the program of support and services by the school’s division that caters to students who are English Learners.

An internal audit process in RPS brought to light that they have been under-counting EL students needing ESL services.

As a result, ‘anticipated state funding for ESL services for 2019-20’ were lower than they should have been.

RPS said they are currently in the process of correcting the under-counting issue and will be requesting the state to update the funding.

They say the funds will allow RPS to add 12 new ESL positions. The positions would be going to:

Boushall (3 new, 5 total)

Broad Rock (2 new, 6 total)

Francis (1 new, 3 total)

Greene (4 new, 10 total)

Reid (1 new, 5 total)

Wythe (1 new, 4 total)

According to RPS documents they are doing the following to improve ESL services:

Created an ESL manual with processes and procedures

Updated the Program of Studies to ensure EL students have appropriate courses available

Increased number of staff at the Welcome Center

Partnered with VCU in order to provide a dual TESOL/Reading specialist certification to 15 RPS teachers

Covered cost of the ESOL Praxis for RPS teachers

Increased professional development opportunities for teachers and other staff who serve EL students

8News will be following tonight’s school board meeting. Stay with 8News for updates.