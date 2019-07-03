1  of  5
Enjoy free admission at Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens July 4

Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Admission to Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens is free on July 4.

The botanical gardens host an All-American Celebration that includes live music and a parade. All guests are invited to wear red, white and blue.

Current exhibits include ‘Nature Connects Art with LEGO Bricks’ and ‘M&T Bank Butterflies Live!’ The garden will have sprinklers in ‘WaterPlay’ for kids to cool off!

Free admission is all day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 4 is one of the busiest days for the garden. Click here for important things you need to know before visiting.

