Enjoy movies on Brown’s Island this summer for $5

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Cheap movies on Brown’s Island? Sign me up!

Dominion Energy and Venture Richmond Events are partnering up for movies at Brown’s Island for the remainder of the year. This is the perfect way to enjoy views of the James River and spend quality time with family or friends.

Here’s a schedule of upcoming movies:

  1. Saturday, July 10 – Grease – 8:30 p.m. showing, 7:30 p.m. gates open
  2. Saturday, August 14 – Black Panther – 8:30 p.m. showing, 7:30 p.m. gates open
  3. Friday, October 29 – Beetlejuice (showtime TBA)
  4. Saturday, December 11 – Elf (showtime TBA)

Food vendors will also be on-site including, Strawberry Street Events, Westray Ice-Cream and Ryan’s
Kettle Corn.

Tickets are $5 per person. Children under the age of 5 do not need a ticket.

Tickets can be purchased in advance here. Seating is first-come, first served.

