RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Maymont Park is hosting educational day camps for students on select days of the 2023-2024 school year when class is not in session.

The day camp programs all take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and are for kids between kindergarten and 8th grade. Activities will include scavenger hunts, nature walks, history walks and more.

At each session, two experienced educators will lead kids through activities, games and crafts as they learn about topics related to science and history. Each session will have a student/teacher ratio of 9:1 and all staff members are trained in first aid and CPR.

Parents are asked to send their children to Maymont with a lunch and reusable water bottle, snacks will be provided at the park.

The camps will take place between September 2023 and April 2024, registration and information on the programs available for each grade level can be found here. Registration costs $52.50 per day for members and $70 per day for everyone else.