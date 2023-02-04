RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The award-winning musical “The Book of Mormon” is coming to Richmond, and you have the chance to win some discounted tickets during the lottery sale next week.

“The Book of Mormon” is a musical comedy following the adventures of two missionaries sent halfway across the world. It is the winner of nine Tony Awards as well as the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

The musical will have three performances at Altria Theater on Friday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

A limited number of lottery tickets will be available for $25 for each performance. The digital lottery is open the day prior to each performance, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and can be entered by visiting Broadway in Richmond and clicking on the “Enter The Digital Lottery” button. Winners will be randomly selected and there is a limit of two tickets per winner.

Regular tickets start at $48.50 for each performance. They are available for purchase online now, or at the Altria Theater box office, located at 6 N. Laurel Street.