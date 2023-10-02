RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) is preparing for its annual dog and cat show fundraiser that will feature shelter pets early next year.

The fundraiser — known as “Muttminster/Meowminster” — will be held from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at Richmond’s Main Street Station.

There will be competitions — both, in person for dogs and virtually for cats — as well as pet vendors, food trucks and other family-friendly activities.

Earlier this year, RACC welcomed the public to suggest different categories for the dog and cat show, resulting in some very unique competitions — including Biggest Underbite, Floofiest Cat and Best Wiggle Bottom. A full list of categories can now be found on the event’s webpage.

The event will cost a monetary donation of any amount at the door to attend the event.

Competitors will be required to pay $20 per category entry for each pet. Entries will close on Dec. 31 so that categories can be judged in January 2024 and entrants can be narrowed down to the top 10 contestants.

The proceeds from the event will go toward the RACC Team Tommie fund. For more information on the event, visit the RACC website.