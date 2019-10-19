Equality Virginia’s Transgender Information and Empowerment Summit happening today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 400 transgender individuals and allies are expected to gather at the sixth annual Transgender Information and Empowerment Summit (TIES) hosted by Virginia Equality on Saturday.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. at the University of Richmond’s Robins School of Business.

The summit helps transgender individuals seek out legal and heathcare resources. During the event, transgender individuals will get the opportunity ‘to access pro-bono legal resources such as name or gender marker change guidance, and free medical and mental health consultations.’

There will be 40 educational workshops at the summit that focus on the transgender community, LGBTQ+ suicide prevention, advocacy and other topics.

