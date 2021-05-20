Evaluation Panel recommends ONE Casino + Resort for southside Richmond; Mayor Stoney supports decision

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Resort Casino Evaluation Panel has recommended the ONE Casino + Resort plans to move forward as the city’s casino gaming operator.

The proposed site is located on Walmsley Boulevard in South Richmond and the Evaluation Panel’s recommendation is backed by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, according to a release from the Office of the Mayor.

“ONE Casino + Resort presents a tremendous opportunity to develop a resort casino project in Richmond,” said Mayor Levar Stoney. “The project will create over 1,000 good-paying jobs, generate a significant amount of new revenue for the city, and establish an additional economic engine in South Richmond. I applaud the work of the Evaluation Panel in their vetting of the proposals and engaging the entire city throughout this project.”

Urban ONE proposed the ONE Casino + Resort in partnership with Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, which owns and operates several casinos and Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums in the state of Virginia.

“ONE is thrilled the Richmond casino selection committee has chosen the best project with the best location and best team to develop a world-class entertainment destination in Richmond’s Southside,” said Alfred Liggins, CEO of Urban One.

“Urban One and our diverse group of local investors are fully committed to creating good paying jobs with profit-sharing for employees, pathways to successful careers, and generating significant new tax revenues that can improve Richmond’s schools and fund community programs and infrastructure.”

The release also stated the Evaluation Panel has based its recommendation on factors like feasibility, sustainability, location, economic development impact, financial revenue impact and potential community benefits.

Mayor Stoney is planning to introduce the proposed ONE Casino + Resort project to City Council on Monday, May 24.

Legislation approved by the Virginia General Assembly will result in the City Council being asked to petition the court so a referendum on casino gaming in Richmond can take place during the upcoming November election.

Urban One casino renderings

Urban One casino renderings

Last week, 8News spoke to Urban One to discuss the casino proposal and community concerns.

At that time, there were only two companies left into compete for the city’s approval: Urban One and Cordish Companies.

The $517 million project, called One Casino, is slated to include a luxury hotel, a 3,000-seat theater, broadcast production studios, 12 restaurants and bars, a 55-acre green space with walking trails and dog parks, and a gaming facility. The gaming area is said to include 110 table games, a poker room, and 2,000 slot machines once built.

The decision by the Resort Casino Evaluation Panel effectively eliminates Cordish from the casino race, leaving Urban One as the city’s approved company to take on the task.

More information on the city’s resort casino process is available on the City of Richmond website.