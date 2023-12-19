RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On December 2, 2021, a father of five — N’aquan Fuller — lost his life to gunfire in Richmond.

It’s been more than two years since Fuller’s death and the person responsible still has not been caught, but Fuller’s loved ones — and detectives — have not given up. Friends and family joined forces, putting together a $10,000 reward for information leading to his killer’s arrest.

Those close to the family told 8News that this time of year only perpetuates the grief Fuller’s loved ones have continued to feel every day since his death. Even though they explained that there’s no price tag on the beloved father’s life, Fuller’s family hopes the financial incentive will raise awareness and encourage people to come forward to help.

“Even though this is two years ago, to this family, it’s like 2 minutes ago,” Charles Willis, a renowned community advocate, said.

8News was on scene that tragic day two years ago, when Richmond Police Department officers were called to the intersection of Third Avenue and Willow Street. 31-year-old Fuller was sitting in a parked car when he was shot by someone in a dark Lexus. The Lexus’s passenger then got out of the car and shot Fuller again.

“Mr. Fuller was able to exit the vehicle and initially flee on foot,” Det. Patrick Mansfield of Richmond Police said. “However, he did collapse and [he] succumbed to his injuries.”

Dark colored Lexus from which Fuller’s killer shot.

It’s open cases like these that haunt the dedicated detective.

“There are people out there that know what happened,” Detective Mansfield said.

On Tuesday, at the same spot where Fuller was killed, 8News spoke with community advocate Charles Willis, who said the setting hasn’t changed and neither has the community’s determination to find closure.

“We are trying to send a message out that this gun violence needs to cease,” Willis said.

Willis also took a moment to offer a glimpse into Fuller’s family members’ hearts this time of year regarding such an emotional topic.

“The family members are asking that you continue to keep them in prayer,” Willis said.

Anyone who may recognize the Lexus or has information about this incident, should contact Major Crimes Det. P. Mansfield at 804-646-6996.

