Everything you need to know about ‘Fund Our Future’ rally

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools will be closed Monday, Jan. 27 after an overwhelming response from teachers who requested the day off so they could rally at the State Capitol.

The Virginia Education Association is hosting a ‘Fund Our Future’ rally and nearly 700 teachers requested to take a personal day to attend.

However, RPS said in a release they did not have enough substitutes to cover classes and that non-participating teachers would have unreasonably larger classes which would make ‘meaningful instruction impossible.’

RPS will be CLOSED on Monday, January 27 for students and staff. Visit our website homepage for more information from Superintendent Jason Kamras: https://t.co/ZePAuQn1p8 pic.twitter.com/I0vmBLj8sd — Richmond Public Schools (@RPS_Schools) January 19, 2020

Teachers who spoke with 8News last week said they felt supported by the school district when the news broke. It was a small victory for Milondra Coleman, a John Marshall High School teacher.

“A number of Richmond schools are in poor shape,” Coleman told 8News. “You’re talking about the ceilings, you’re talking about rodents and there are insects inside schools.”

Monday’s day off will count on RPS’ calendar as an “unforeseen circumstance,” and students and staff won’t have to make up the day. Teachers will also get their personal day back.

Teachers who would like to attend the rally can get free transportation to and from Capitol Square.

Stay with 8News for event coverage.