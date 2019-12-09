Everything you need to know about ‘Rumors of War’ unveiling

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Kehinde Wiley’s first monument sculpture Rumors of War will be permanently installed at the VMFA Tuesday.

Wiley is a world-renowned American artist who is “repositioning black youth within the classical European tradition of power and status.”

Wiley visited Richmond when his exhibition — A New Republic — was open at the VMFA in June of 2016.

Wiley’s sculpture depicts a young, African American figure dressed in urban streetwear and sitting astride a massive horse in a striking pose based on the equestrian monument to Confederate States Army general James Ewell Brown “J.E.B.” Stuart. VMFA

The beautiful and dominate monument sculpture, that depicts Najee Wilson on a horse, will sit on Arthur Ashe Boulevard just a couple blocks away from Monument Avenue.

Before arriving at its permanent home, the monument was installed in New York City in the middle of Times Square.

The unveiling event will start at 3:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

Parking

Street parking will be limited. Parking on both sides of N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard between Floyd and Kensington avenues will be restricted from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Southbound lanes of N. Arthur Ashe will be closed between Ellwood and Monument Avenues. The southbound side of the 2700 block of Grove Avenue will also be closed.

Parking in the VMFA parking deck will be limited. The deck will be open via Sheppard Street and Stuart Avenue.

