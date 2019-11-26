Everything you need to know about the Giving Heart Thanksgiving Feast

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Giving Heart Community Thanksgiving Feast will take place at the Richmond Convention Center on Nov. 28.

The Thanksgiving feast has been a Richmond tradition since 2005.

This year’s menu includes the following:

Admission to the downtown feast is free. Doors open at 9:00 a.m. and Thanksgiving dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Everyone is welcome, but there’s a special emphasis on the homeless, elderly, working class, military members and people who would otherwise be alone on Thanksgiving.

Turkey

Mashed Potatoes

Gravy

Cranberry Sauce

Vegetables

Dessert

Hot/Cold Drinks

*This year there will be limited vegan/vegetarian options.

There is free parking on the 3rd and Marshall Street parking deck. GRTC is offering free bus rides to the convention center from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Free CARE van service is available just call 804-782-2273

To learn more about this year’s feast or volunteer, click here.