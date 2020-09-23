Everything you need to know: Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Runners are lacing up for the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k this weekend in Richmond. Here is all you need to know.
Official 10k courses
To encourage social distancing, runners can participate in the Monument 10k at four different course locations. The courses will be open from dawn to dusk on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
- Byrd Park | City of Richmond
- Deep Run Park | Henrico County
- Dorey Park | Henrico County
- Henricus Historical Park | Chesterfield County
Is there a virtual option?
Participants can also run virtually using the RaceJoy app. Runners have until September 30 to complete their race.
When’s the race?
The courses will be marked from September 25 – September 27. Each course will have an official start and finish line. Event organizers said roads will not be closed but cones and signage will be present to slow down traffic.
How can I track my time?
The Monument 10k will be using the RaceJoy app to give runners an official finish time. Runners will also be included on the event leaderboard as well as leaderboards for each course.
Download the RaceJoy app and set up your race.
Can I still dress up and run?
Yes! The race will still be offering their Dress Up & Run Contest. Here’s how you can participate:
- Rock your costume on your run or walk, take a photo and either upload it on our contest form, tag @sportsbackers on Instagram, or use the #10kDressUp to enter to win!\
When can I pick up my race packet?
Race weekend will kick off with an outdoor Health & Fitness Expo/Packet Pick-Up at The Diamond parking lot. Masks are required. The expo is 4 p.m.-8 p.m. on Thursday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday.
What is Sports Backers doing to keep races safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19?
- Please maintain 10ft of social distance between yourself and others while accessing the official 10k courses and avoid any crowding.
- When passing someone on an official 10k course, please allow 10ft between you and the other participant or pedestrian. If 10ft is not available to you, please wait until you can pass safely.
- Please wear a mask while not actually walking or running on an official 10k course and when 10ft of social distance is unable to be maintained.
- There will not be supported water stops at the start/finish or on course, so plan to bring your own hydration for before, during and after your race on an official 10k course.
- There will not be medical support dedicated to any of the official 10k courses so plan to carry your phone with you on your walk/run in case of an emergency. If you do have an emergency please dial 9-1-1.
- Please do not attend one of the official 10k courses if you are experiencing any of the following symptoms:
- fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea
- Roads are NOT closed to vehicular traffic so please follow all rules of the road (i.e. when there is a stop sign, you should stop) and stay alert.
- When running on an official course where traffic is sharing the road, be sure to stay to the left.