Everything you need to know: Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k

The 2020 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k will not be held in person on Sept. 26 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organizers announced Monday, instead participants will be given a chance to complete it on their own using four official 10k courses that will be scattered across the region. (file photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Runners are lacing up for the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k this weekend in Richmond. Here is all you need to know.

Official 10k courses

To encourage social distancing, runners can participate in the Monument 10k at four different course locations. The courses will be open from dawn to dusk on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Byrd Park | City of Richmond

Deep Run Park | Henrico County

Dorey Park | Henrico County

Henricus Historical Park | Chesterfield County

Is there a virtual option?

Participants can also run virtually using the RaceJoy app. Runners have until September 30 to complete their race.

When’s the race?

The courses will be marked from September 25 – September 27. Each course will have an official start and finish line. Event organizers said roads will not be closed but cones and signage will be present to slow down traffic.

How can I track my time?

The Monument 10k will be using the RaceJoy app to give runners an official finish time. Runners will also be included on the event leaderboard as well as leaderboards for each course.

Download the RaceJoy app and set up your race.

Can I still dress up and run?

Yes! The race will still be offering their Dress Up & Run Contest. Here’s how you can participate:

Rock your costume on your run or walk, take a photo and either upload it on our contest form, tag @sportsbackers on Instagram, or use the #10kDressUp to enter to win!\

When can I pick up my race packet?

Race weekend will kick off with an outdoor Health & Fitness Expo/Packet Pick-Up at The Diamond parking lot. Masks are required. The expo is 4 p.m.-8 p.m. on Thursday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday.

What is Sports Backers doing to keep races safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19?