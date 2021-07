RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond public housing officials plan to evict families who are more than two months behind on rent.

This doesn’t apply to tenants who are in the pipeline for rent relief. More than 800 Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) households had entered repayment plans for delinquent balances as of mid-June.

Seven hundred are still behind.

RRHA stopped evicting families in 2019 under pressure from tenants advocates. The eviction ban expires July 31.