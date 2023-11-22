RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A judge found that a former Richmond Ballet student’s $10.5 million lawsuit against the institution did not support most of its claims – but left a window open for changes to the lawsuit she plans to make.

Two former dancers, an ex-student at the Richmond Ballet’s school and another who was in the trainee program for those seeking a professional career, filed similar civil lawsuits accusing the company of making them keep “dangerously” low weights to perform, leading them to develop eating disorders and other health issues.

The lawsuits, which also level accusations of “physical and psychological abuse and exploitation,” are asking for $21 million in total. Axios first reported the filings.

The Richmond Ballet, which is the state ballet of Virginia, has denied the allegations and filed motions to dismiss the lawsuits, known as a demurrer, arguing the cases don’t have a cause of action to go to trial.

After an Oct. 25 hearing on one of the motions, Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cavedo ruled that the former student did not plead “sufficient facts to support” most of the claims in her lawsuit, outright dismissing three but allowing her claims of battery and assault to go to trial.

While Cavedo sustained the motions to dismiss claims for punitive damages and of negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress and others, he did so with a “leave to amend,” allowing the former student to re-file the lawsuit with changes.

“Plaintiff’s Complaint does not identify which acts by which Defendants she contends amount to negligence, nor gross negligence, nor any dates upon which any such actions are alleged to have occurred,” Cavedo wrote in his order. “Plaintiff does however name all Defendants in this Count, without alleging specifics as to each Defendant. Therefore, Defendants’ Demurrer as to Count I is SUSTAINED with leave to amend.”

Cavedo did find that the lawsuit’s claims of battery or assault against Igor Antonov, the artistic associate and Richmond Ballet II director at the Richmond Ballet, “has pled sufficient facts” to survive the demurrer. When a judge rules on a demurrer, which doesn’t challenge allegations in a lawsuit, they only consider whether the legal argument is sufficient to move forward.

Both sides expressed hope over the order’s impact on the case, with the attorneys representing the former dancers telling 8News on Wednesday that they plan on filing an amended lawsuit in the case involving the ex-student.

“We are optimistic by the Judge’s ruling,” Melissa Hague and Jason Hart, attorneys representing the former dancers, said in a statement Tuesday. “These are very important cases. This case involves a minor whose health and wellbeing were exploited by a highly regarded ballet company that placed the look and appearance of its performances over and above the safety and welfare of its young students.”

A person helping the Richmond Ballet with the cases who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the internal matter told 8News Tuesday that the company was pleased with Cavedo’s ruling.

The institution shared a statement it has provided to other outlets when reached for comment on the court order.

“With respect to the litigation filed against Richmond Ballet by a former student and a former trainee, the Ballet, as a matter of policy, does not comment on pending litigation. We note only that we will vigorously defend the exceptional reputation of Richmond Ballet and our extraordinary artistic team, who, for more than four decades, have provided a safe and supportive environment for aspiring professional and recreational dancers alike.”