RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Exclusive screenshots of security video obtained by 8News reveal new details about the events that unfolded late Monday morning when a man was fatally shot at a business on Richmond Highway.

The shooting happened at On Time Towing and according to an employee who wishes to remain anonymous, a man and a woman arrived at the business to retrieve a car that had been towed.

According to the employee, the man, now identified as 28-year-old Jarrod Murray, called beforehand and made threats to employees over the phone upon learning that the vehicle had been towed.

Murray paid to get the car back, but as he was leaving, he flashed a handgun and walked toward employees of the business, according to the same employee.

Murray then returned to his car and drove a short distance, as if leaving the lot, before showing his gun again from the driver’s seat, said the employee.

The towing company’s security camera footage tells the story from here. The company chose not to share the video but allowed 8News to watch the video and provided screenshots from the footage.

The security video appears to show Murray cocking his handgun from the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

Screenshot from On Time Towing security camera footage, provided by the business

Murray then gets out and again walks towards employees.

Screenshot from On Time Towing security camera footage, provided by the business

As he leaves the sightline of the security camera, employees say that Murray walked to the other side of the black truck — a company vehicle, partially visible from the right side of the frame.

Screenshot from On Time Towing security camera footage, provided by the business

It was here that Murray was shot by an employee.

Murray then returns to the sightline of the security footage where he appears to attempt to return to the vehicle.

Police responded to a call at 11:57 a.m., when they arrived they found Murray still at the scene, unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later reported dead at the scene.

The investigation by Richmond Police is still ongoing, no charges have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.