RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News is investigating after a video surfaced showing a group of Richmond police officers manhandling a driver during a traffic stop.

The situation unfolded along Saint James Street in Richmond’s Northside on Nov 4. In the video, at least six officers can be seen approaching a driver during a traffic stop.

One officer can be heard repeatedly telling the driver, “Get out of the car.”

The driver is then heard asking police, “Show me the warrant.”

The encounter then escalates, and officers are seen pulling the driver out of the car before one officer punches the driver in the face. The driver is then tackled to the ground, tased and detained.

Witnesses can be heard screaming in the background, “He can’t breathe.”

The cellphone video was posted to social media and has since gone viral, with more than 10,000 reactions.

8News spoke to the man who recorded the video on his cellphone, who said he was expecting the worst.

“For them to say, ‘step out the car’ and punch him was unnecessary. They had plenty of help out there,” the man said. “Somebody is going to die. You never know what might happen in a situation like that.”

After watching the video and hearing witness accounts, 8News brought several questions to Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards concerning the video. Edwards said there was more to the situation than the cellphone video showed.

“The officers had probable cause to search the vehicle and the person. For about five minutes, our officers tried to negotiate with the driver, asking him to shut the car off,” Edwards said.

“I know this is a concerning event. Any time our officers use force, it’s never pretty, and it’s always upsetting to watch, so we understand there’s concern relating to this video,” Edwards added.

Edwards also said that the driver struck an officer before exiting the vehicle.

8News reporter Autumn Childress requested to see the body camera footage, but was told it likely will not be released due to an ongoing internal and criminal investigation.

On Tuesday evening, Edwards held a community meeting in Richmond’s Gilpin Court neighborhood to address the concerns.