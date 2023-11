RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VDOT’s Richmond district has announced that two exits — on Interstate 64 and Interstate 95, respectively — will close overnight.

Drivers were advised that exit 190 on I-64 West onto I-95 South will close from 10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12 until 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13.

The 7th St. ramp to I-95 North will also close from 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14 until 6 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15.

For real-time traffic updates, drivers can visit 511virginia.org.