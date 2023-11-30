RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers in Richmond’s Northside can expect some delays next week as lane closures will take effect at the intersection of Brook Road and Brookland Park Boulevard.

Closures are set to take place between Monday, Dec. 4 and Tuesday, Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The closure is taking place so that a new traffic signal foundation can be installed and existing traffic signal foundations can be removed.

City officials say some travel lanes though the intersection will be temporarily closed.