RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Department of Public Works has announced lane closures on Several Richmond roads set to begin Monday, May 16. The closures are to make room for the completion of several projects.

Intermittent lane closures

From Monday, May 16 to Friday, May 27 between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., there will be intermittent lane closures along the following roads for tree pruning:

Idlewood Avenue

Belmont Avenue

Lombardy Street

Robinson Street

Monument Avenue

Meadow Street

The tree pruning is part of the Systemic Sight Distance Improvements at Signalized Intersections Project, intended to improve visibility and reduce crashes.

Curb lane and sidewalk closures

In order to make space for traffic signal system expansion, there will be curb lane and sidewalk closures in the following areas: