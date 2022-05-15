RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Department of Public Works has announced lane closures on Several Richmond roads set to begin Monday, May 16. The closures are to make room for the completion of several projects.
Intermittent lane closures
From Monday, May 16 to Friday, May 27 between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., there will be intermittent lane closures along the following roads for tree pruning:
- Idlewood Avenue
- Belmont Avenue
- Lombardy Street
- Robinson Street
- Monument Avenue
- Meadow Street
The tree pruning is part of the Systemic Sight Distance Improvements at Signalized Intersections Project, intended to improve visibility and reduce crashes.
Curb lane and sidewalk closures
In order to make space for traffic signal system expansion, there will be curb lane and sidewalk closures in the following areas:
- North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Interstate 95 off ramp
- Chamberlayne Avenue from Edgehill Road to Brookland Park Boulevard
- East Main Street from 15th Street to Pear Street
- Patterson Avenue and Hamilton Street