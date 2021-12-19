Expert weighs in on holiday, winter travel following multiple weekend crashes

Cars fill Midlothian Turnpike just days before Christmas as VDOT offers tips to drivers on how to keep safe on the roads. (Photo: 8News reporter Sabrina Shutters)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A man is dead after running into a jersey wall, getting out of his car and being hit by two different vehicles while standing on I-95 near the Downtown Expressway in Richmond early Sunday morning.

The I-95 crash is one of multiple crashes the Richmond metropolitan area has seen over the weekend. With holiday travel season here, Bethanie Glover with the Virginia Department of Transportation said it’s important to check road conditions and keep a safe distance from other drivers.

Around 1:55 a.m., a man driving south on I-95 ran off the side of the road, hitting a jersey wall. Following that, he got out of the car and was hit by a Dodge Journey SUV.

That impact threw the man into the left and center lanes of the interstate. After that, a Hyundai Tucson also hit him.

Virginia State Police is still looking into what caused the crash. VSP confirms there were two additional crashes that happened in traffic before that fatal crash.

Glover reminds drivers to keep an eye out on the forecast before hitting the road.

“Check local forecasts and the 511 app for the latest road conditions. That can help tailor what the road conditions are looking like in your area so that you know what you’re facing when you get behind the wheel,” Glover said.

As winter approaches, Glover said it’s important to remember to use headlights for your own safety and for the safety of other drivers.

“A good way to remember it is, if you need to use your windshield wipers, you also need to have your headlights on, regardless of how bright it is outside during the rain or the wintry weather,” Glover told 8News in an interview Sunday.

Glover said VDOT is ready to go for the winter season and officials are paying attention to local forecasts.

If snow is in the forecast, she said VDOT is prepared to pre-treat the roads with salt and brine to prevent ice from forming on the roads as much as possible.

For crashes like the one that happened on I-95, Glover said VDOT sends their incident management coordinators that come out to help with emergency management officials respond to the scene.

“In crashes that may involve tractor-trailers being overturned, we have our TRIP program, which is towing, recovery and incentive program. That is also a huge help to get our towing contractors out there and make sure that large crashes involving tractor-trailers are cleared out as quickly as possible so we can keep traffic moving,” Glover explained.