RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Water levels are on the rise on the James River and will continue through the rest of the week as the National Weather Service has issued a flood warning.

Heavy rain caused water levels to reach 13 feet early Monday morning. Experts at the Friends of the James River Park say what is interesting is how rapidly water levels rose.

The city saw currents at approximately seven feet on Saturday to then a swift rise to 13 Monday. According to the NWS, as of 6:00 p.m., water levels have receded into the action stage but community members are still being advised to steer clear of the area.

“This river, two weeks ago, was down to three feet [and] it will probably be two weeks from now back down to somewhere around there,” said Josh Stutz, executive director of Friends of James River Park, “It’s so important for people to check the conditions before they get down here.”

Stutz tells 8News at least one person dies from an accident on the James River per year and it is important to leave any water activities to the professionals when conditions are like this.

“That’s probably one of our biggest hazards here, folks letting momentum get the best of them and not taking time to do those mental checks on their skills, mental checks on what the conditions are and just a general lack of knowledge of what the weather can do to them,” Stutz said.

Strong water currents are quick to push debris along the stream making for hazardous conditions for boaters.

“There’s different spots where the logs get hung up, and they create strainers and they create these intense debris piles that can cause extreme hazards for boaters,” said Stutz.

8News caught family and friends who had hoped for a nice swim into the river but were met with disappointment once they saw how high levels rose.

“It’s the summer, we’re hanging out, we were hoping to get wet, if not we can dip toes in maybe in a safe area,” said Denise Causey of Colonial Heights, “It looks like our plans may be a little squashed today.”

8News meteorologists predict the river is expected to remain discolored and at a high level until later this week.