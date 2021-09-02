Extra food stamp benefits available on Sept. 16 for eligible Virginia families

In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food stamps in West New York, N.J. The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families—the largest single increase in the program’s history. Starting in October 2021, average benefits for food stamps (officially known as the SNAP program) will rise more than 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Are you wondering if you will get some extra food stamps this month? Well, the answer is yes.

Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will release emergency allotments of benefits to eligible households on September 16. The benefits will be loaded automatically to EBT cards.

The Virginia Department of Social Services has to submit a request each month to the United States Department of Agriculture for these emergency allotment benefits. The status of future emergency allotment benefits will be determined by this monthly approval process, VDSS said in a release.

The emergency allotments raise existing SNAP households’ monthly benefit amount to the maximum allowable based on the household size as follows:

Maximum SNAP Allotments for 48 States and D.C.

Household Size 48 States and DC 1 $234 2 $430 3 $616 4 $782 5 $929 6 $1,114 7 $1,232 8 $1,408 Each additional person $176

For additional information regarding SNAP, how to apply and other assistance programs, visit dss.virginia.gov/benefit/.