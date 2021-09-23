Extra months added to Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority eviction moratorium

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority announced on Thursday that their internal eviction moratorium scheduled to end in October has been extended through December.

Tenants of the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority will not be subject to lease enforcement due to missed payments until 2022. People may still be removed from the housing units for criminal activity.

During the beginning of the pandemic, evictions were halted at a national level but the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s attempt to continue the moratorium was rejected by the Supreme Court in August.

A release from RRHA states, “RRHA will continue efforts to bring public housing families current during this time in hopes that the majority of public housing families will not be subject to lease enforcement action in January 2022.”

The organization said this extension will be the final opportunity for residents to fulfill their lease requirements before facing possible consequences.

Families are still encouraged to pay their rent on time in order to be in good standing heading into the new year. As of the moratorium extension, around 1,300 of the 4,000 RRHA households are behind on rent.

Those tenants can start repayment agreements with RRHA if needed. People who are behind on rent due to circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could be eligible for assistance. So far since the pandemic has started, the organization has helped over 500 families apply for VA rent relief resources.